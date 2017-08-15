Mildenhall Sainsbury’s backs Blerch Sporting Foundation

The Blerch Sporting Foundation has been chosen by Mildenhall Sainsbury’s customers to be the store’s Local Charity of the Year.

The foundation was set up in memory of Mildenhall sports fan Chris ‘Blerch’ Merchant, who died in a road accident in July 2015, and aims to give children aged four to 16 from the town and surrounding villages the chance to try sports for free,

Foundation was chosen by Sainsbury’s customers through a vote in store and online and will now receive a year’s worth of support through raising funds and awareness.

Sue Lyes, Blerch Sporting Foundation founder and trustee, said: “The partnership will help us to gain much more awareness of what we can offer local children in the community getting involved with sporting activities.”

The Local Charity of the Year scheme is now in its ninth year and has nationally raised more than £13 million to support local charities since 2009.