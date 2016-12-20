Mildenhall man died after taking drugs at illegal rave, inquest concludes

A Mildenhall man died after taking drugs at an illegal rave, an inquest has concluded.

Christopher Ingram, 25, reacted rapidly to two tablets he swallowed, becoming agitated, paranoid and fearful of other people during the event on September 25.

Later he was found to be unresponsive, an ambulance was called and he was taken to the West Suffolk Hospital where he died two days later.

Yesterday the inquest at the Active Business Centre, in Bury St Edmunds, heard how Mr Ingram, of Gonville Close, Mildenhall, went with friends to the rave in woodland, off Norwich Road, Croxton.

Mr Ingram bought six tablets, each square and bearing the image of a panda’s face, and taken two himself while two friends took the others.

Assistant Suffolk Coroner Dr Daniel Sharpstone said very rapidly Mr Ingram reacted to the drug and began running about waving his arms, screaming and appeared to become frightened of other people. After he became unresponsive, he was taken to hospital. Mr Ingram, who was suffering from internal bleeding, continued to deteriorate and died on September 27.

Doctors contacted police to say they believed Mr Ingram may have taken a new street drug called 251 Nbome, but tests later failed to identify the substance.

A post mortem examination showed that Mr Ingram died as a result of multiple organ failure and cardio respiratory collapse. The presence of amphetamine was also detected.

The inquest heard that the other two people who took the same drug had not suffered any serious effects and police did not believe that the drug involved had been contaminated.

Dr Sharpstone recorded a conclusion that Mr Ingram died as a result of taking illegal drugs which resulted in multiple organ failure.