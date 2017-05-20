Mildenhall football fan’s special day

An ardent Mildenhall football fan, who was left with life-changing brain injuries after an attack two years ago, was special guest at a charity match last weekend.

Simon Dobbin, known as Dobbo, is now unable to talk or walk as a result of the injuries he sustained when he was attacked as he left a football match in Southend in March 2015.

The teams line up with Simon and his family

The former assistant manager at fuel company Brown’s of Burwell is a long-time fan of Cambridge United FC and former United legends, including Liam Hughes, were among players in the charity game at Ely City’s Unwin Road ground on Sunday.

Also among those taking part were Nigel Winterburn, the former Arsenal and England defender, and Titus Bramble, who began his career at Ipswich Town.

There was also an auction of football shirts signed by players past and present including Phil Jagielka, Andre Kanchelkis, Martin O’Neill and Alan Shearer, and a print depicting racing at Thirsk bearing the signatures of Frankie Dettori, Sir Michael Stoute and Hayley Turner.

Simon was at the match with his wife, Nicole, and their 18-year-old daughter, Emily, and they were joined by around 500 spectators and supporters.

The event was organised by Dave Broughton-Eason and Danny Potter and around £1,000 was take on the gate alone.

“It was amazing and there was such a good turnout,” said Nicole.

“Simon absolutely loved it, he was really happy.”