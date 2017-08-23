Mildenhall airman arrested in grooming case

A USAF airman from RAF Mildenhall has been arrested in connection with the alleged grooming of a 12-year-old girl.
Derbyshire police have confirmed he was arrested in Burton on Trent, Staffordshire, last Friday and was released pending investigation.
Det Insp Toby Fawcett-Greaves of Derbyshire police said: “We arrested a 30-year-old man in the Bretby area of Burton on Trent, after allegations that he was attempting to meet a 12-year-old girl following grooming.
“The arrest was made on Ashby Road at around 7.35pm. Our investigation is continuing.”
A spokesman for the USAF at RAF Mildenhall said: “We can confirm that an airman assigned to RAF Mildenhall was taken into custody by Derbyshire police on 18 August.
“Jurisdiction has since been transferred to the [US] Air Force Office of Special Investigations.
“We continue to work in close coordination with our host nation counterparts to ensure the safety and well-being of our Airmen and the community. No further details are available at this time due to an on-going investigation.”
The base referred all further inquiries to the Chief of Public Affairs for the Air Force Office of Special Investigations in the USA.
