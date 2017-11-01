Middle of the road plan for Bury’s special licensing area

The plan to expand Bury St Edmund’s ‘cumulative impact’ licensing area has been amended.

St Edmundsbury’s Licensing and Regulatory Committee on Tuesday considered a proposal to extend the area to include St Andrew’s Street North and South, Risbygate Street, Cornhill, Buttermarket and part of St John’s Street.

Businesses in the area applying for an alcohol licence, or to extend hours, must show the measures they plan to prevent increases in disturbance, anti-social behaviour and crime.

The committee decided the northern edge should follow the boundary between Abbeygate and Tower wards, down the middle of Risbygate Street, so only premises on the southern side would be affected.

The new boundary also includes a small Abbeygate boundary joining the Eastgate ward, running east about 30m along Brentgovel Street from the junction with St John’s Street

It still requires Cabinet and full council approval.