Mid Suffolk planners give green light for 181 new homes

Mid Suffolk District Council met this week to decide the future of plans for hundreds of new homes.

At the council’s Development Control Committee on Wednesday morning, two planning applications were approved and one was rejected.

An outline application due to be considered for 98 homes on land east of King George’s Field, Green Road, Haughley, was withdrawn after late submissions by Suffolk County Council relating to education.

An application for 143 homes and 15 industrial units on land south of Gun Cotton way, Stowmarket, was refused full permission on grounds relating to its proximity to an Anglian Water sewage treatment works.

Stowmarket Town Council had also objected believing the land was best saved for commercial use and also stated concerns about odour.

NHS England felt the two GP practices with a 2km radius would not be able to cope and Suffolk County Council expressed reservations about the resulting effects on travel within the area, with upgrades needed for public pathways and bus stops.

The county council also stated there were no surplus places at Cedars Park Primary School and the development should not go ahead without developer contributions to the extra cost of transport for children to go to Trinity Church of England Primary School, instead.

An outline application for 106 homes, east of Ashfield Road, Elsmwell, was approved subject to a Section 106 agreement relating to infrastructure funding from the developer.

Elmswell Parish Council had supported the development ‘in principle’ based on historic ‘promises’ and the ‘gifting’ of land allowing infrastructure provision for a new primary school, a health centre, and a doubling of recreation space at Blackbourne.

Neighbouring Wetherden Parish Council objected however on the grounds of traffic, road safety, levels of pollution and the impact of extra traffic on the structure of a number of listed buildings in the village, due to traffic vibration.

NHS England stated the one GP practice would not have ‘sufficient capacity’ with the county council concerned there were not enough current school places.

An application for 75 dwellings on land between Gipping Road and Church Road, Stowupland, was granted full planning permission subject to reserve matters.

Stowupland Parish Council had supported the application on condition the new houses complement the village’s mix of traditional housing styles, including cottages, farmhouses and barns.