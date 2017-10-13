Mid Suffolk business exhibition off to a flying start

The organisers of a new business exhibition have had to open a waiting list for stands due to the interest from businesses hoping to take part.

Places at the inaugural Mid-Suffolk Business Exhibition were snapped up within days of going on general release at the beginning of October.

The event, organised by the Stowmarket and District Chamber of Commerce to showcase businesses in central Suffolk will be held at The Mix, Stowmarket, on March 21 next year.

Organisers have been delighted with the response to the idea and the interest shown.

“I’m delighted to see such a positive and rapid response to this important new venture,” said chairman of Stowmarket Chamber, Allan Scott.

“It shows how vibrant small business really is here in the heart of Suffolk and I look forward to seeing all our exhibitors at what I’m sure will be a successful and memorable event.”

The programme for the event includes a breakfast for exhibitors and a networking lunch after the event closes.

There will also be two free seminars, covering topics relevant to the business community with details to be announced in early 2018.

The Chamber says the Mix venue was chosen thanks to its facilities and also its work to support the town’s young people, including when they are first starting out in their working life.

Organisers say there are still opportunities to sponsor the event.

“The response has been fantastic and really shows the hunger in Mid Suffolk Business community to showcase their skills,” said exhibition co-ordinator, Danny Cuff.

“This event really is going to be a great opportunity for sponsors to put their company in front of this community and gain some very positive exposure.”

To enquire about stands, or for more information about the Business Exhibition, visit www.msbe.biz.

To sponsor the event, contact Danny Cuff at danny@gippingpress.co.uk or call 01449 721599.