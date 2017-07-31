Metal sculpture is unveiled at Glastonbury Court care home

Have your say

A sculpture created to celebrate a partnership between Suffolk County Council and Care UK has been unveiled at a Bury St Edmunds care home.

Glastonbury Court was the final home to open as part of a five-year £60 million development project, which has created 10 care homes and day clubs across Suffolk.

To celebrate, Stowlangtoft metalwork company Designs On Metal designed a ‘Tree of Life’ for the home’s gardens. It was unveiled by Andrew Knight and Phillip Steyn of Care UK, Suffolk County councillor Beccy Hopfensperger, Glastonbury Court manager Sharlene Van Tonder, and resident Evelyn Riordan.