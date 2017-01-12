Met Office issues updated yellow weather warning for snow and ice across Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice for Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, January 12-14, and is warning of likely transport delays.

The Met Office forecast for today is: “Rain moving eastwards across the south of the UK today may turn to snow in places.

“The most likely scenario is for 2 to 4 cm to fall above about 100m elevation across parts of southeast England with 1 to 2 cm to low levels in places. However, there remains a small chance of snow settling more widely with 5 to 10 cm at low levels this evening, leading to disruption to road, rail and air services as well as interruptions to power supplies and other utilities - this more likely across East Anglia and southeast England. Across Wales and western England snow will more likely be confined to high ground.”

“Associated heavy rain and strong winds may prove additional hazards. As skies clear this evening and tonight there is also potential for widespread ice to form quite rapidly on untreated surfaces.”

The Met Office’s Chief Forecaster said: “As a developing area of low pressure moves east across southern Britain today there is potential for rain to turn rapidly to snow as cold air is drawn in. However, there remains uncertainty over the track and intensity of this system, meaning that confidence is low in the amount and extent of any snow.”

There is a Met Office warning out for snow and ice across all eastern counties tomorrow morning, Friday January 13.

The Met Office forecast: “Ice is expected to form on untreated surfaces on Thursday night and last into Friday morning. In addition, some outbreaks of sleet and snow are likely to run quickly southwards on Friday morning, chiefly affecting parts of northern and eastern England, clearing the extreme southeast by late morning. This may give local accumulations of one to two cm and add to icy conditions in places.

“Ice will lead to the risk of disruption with difficult driving conditions and expect longer journey times. The greater risk of disruption is across the Midlands, East Anglia and southeast England.”

The yellow weather warning remains in place for Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex on Saturday morning, January 14.

The Met Office forecast: “Showers of sleet and snow will continue. Further accumulations of 2 to 4 cm of snow may affect lowland areas while high ground may see locally 5 to 10 cm. Ice will be an additional hazard on untreated surfaces.

“Disruption to transport networks seems likely either due to snow or ice.”

