MEP Alex Meyer talks tourism as she helps construct the St Edmundsbury LEGO cathedral

Work continues on the St Edmundsbury LEGO Cathedral which is being constructed to raise funds for an outreach project to help yooung people.

East of England MEP Alex Meyer joined the construction work on Friday when she added coloured bricks to the innovative project.

Ms Meyer also met Tony Kimber, the cathedral director of commerce, who outlined the LEGO project which consists of a replica of the cathedral being constructed using some 200,000 bricks.

She said: “Maybe you wouldn’t normally think about visiting a cathedral, well here is a different reason why you might. I’m a big LEGO fan. This is certainly a mini version of the cathedral but by no means is it a small project.”

Ms Meyer also met council tourism bosses to discuss boosting overseas tourism to Suffolk with 160,000 visitors from European countries generating £45 billion to the local economy,