MENTA shortlisted for three awards for their support work with Suffolk businesses

A not-for-profit organisation based in Bury St Edmunds has been shortlisted for three national awards by the National Enterprise Network.

MENTA, which provides support to businesses across Suffolk, has been shortlisted for the ‘Enterprise Communicator of the Year’ award and the ‘Enterprise Support Organisation of the Year’ award. The company’s marketing and business development manager, Leanne Castle, has also been shortlisted in the ‘Unsung Hero of the Year’ category.

Alex Till, MENTA’s chief executive, said: “On behalf of the MENTA board and myself I’d like to say thank you to each one of our patrons, sponsors and supporters. It is through their financial support that we are able to organise our affordable programme of events which, in turn, help the business community access the information and skills they need to expand and grow.

“To be recognised is a great achievement by the MENTA staff and I congratulate them on being shortlisted for these National Enterprise Network Awards.”

MENTA has been providing support and advice to established businesses and start-ups since 1984 to allow them to expand and prosper.

It has subsidised business skills masterclasses, seminars and networking events for organisations across Suffolk and has also provided office space and workshops in Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill.

The winners of the awards will be announced on Friday, December 1 at a ceremony at NatWest in London.

Dawn Whiteley, chief executive for the National Enterprise Network, said: “The organisations featured on the 2017 National Enterprise Network Awards shortlist have all clearly demonstrated excellence in the delivery of enterprise support.

“It was clear from all of this year’s entries that there are some fantastic enterprise initiatives and truly dedicated individuals within our network. We’ve always been proud of the work of our members and congratulate everyone who has been shortlisted.”