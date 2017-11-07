Men detained for suspected hare coursing at Mickfield

Three men were arrested on suspicion of hare coursing after a group were seen with dogs on fields near Mickfield.

Police were called at just after 1.50pm on Sunday to reports of men with dogs and a vehicle to the north of the village, where officers found a green Skoda Octavia estate car.

Three men, aged 27, 39, and 42 years of age, all from Orpington, Kent, were detained on suspicion of hare coursing and have been reported for consideration of the offence of trespassing in pursuit of game.

Four dogs and the car have been seized under the Wildlife and Countryside Act.

Suffolk Police ask witnesses to call Stowmarket Neighbourhood Response Team on 101 quoting 71595/17.