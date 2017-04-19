Men deny serious assault conspiracy in Gislingham

Three men have denied conspiring to commit a serious assault in Gislingham.

Charlie Jolly, 19, and Phillip Jolly, 23, both of Chapel Farm Close, Gislingham and Aidan Talbot, 25, of Cranley Road, Eye appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday.

All three men are charged with conspiracy to enter an address in West View Gardens, Gislingham, between March 10 and March 12 last year with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charge at a brief hearing before Judge David Goodin who said their trial will take place in October.

The three defendants will continue to be granted bail until their next court appearance.