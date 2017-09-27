Men arrested over noxious liquid attack on woman in Bury St Edmunds

Two men have been arrested after a woman was temporarily blinded by a noxious liquid in an attack at a Bury St Edmunds pub.

The men, both aged 25, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in Bury this afternoon and taken to the town’s Police Investigation Centre where they will be questioned.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was temporarily blinded in one eye after a noxious liquid was thrown in her face at the Glad Abbot pub, in Glastonbury Road, on Friday night.