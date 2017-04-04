Memorial is organised for well known Bury St Edmunds businessman Alan West

A memorial has been organised for a popular Bury St Edmunds businessman who died in a car accident on the Greek island he made his home.

Alan West, 52, was well known in the Bury area for his various enterprises including a market stall, shop, caravan and camping site and for managing Rollerbury and Activity World.

The father-of-one passed away following a car accident on January 31 on the Greek island of Zakynthos where he lived for the last eight years.

His family have organised a memorial event on Saturday, April 15 at 3pm at Horringer Community Centre.

His brother Neil said: “He was the life and soul of the party and lived life to the full.”

Alan and his family moved from South East London to Horringer in 1979 and he was a pupil at King Edward VI School. His first job was a zookeeper at Banham Zoo before running a baby clothes stall called Tiny Togs on Bury and Mildenhall markets.

With other members of his family including Neil, their sister Fran and mother Edith, he helped build and run the Dell Touring Park, which is the caravan and camping site between Thurston and Beyton. The family ran it for 10 years.

While working part-time behind the bar at the Horringer Beehive, Alan met John Deane-Bowers and worked with him at the inception of Trotter and Deane menswear, in Abbeygate Street.

In 1997, he and his wife Samantha opened Hartley’s children’s wear in Hatter Street and founded Hartley’s Heroes which recognised young people for their bravery and courage while enduring personal tragedy or illness.

Alan also managed Rollerbury and Activity World.

He had a several voluntary roles including with Bury Leos Club, Moreton Hall Youth Club and Bury Round Table.

Through the Leos Club he was a presenter on West Suffolk Hospital Radio.

When he moved to Zakynthos in 2009, he ran ‘Big Al’s (not quite on the) Beach Bar’ in Kalamaki and presented a regular mid-week show on the island’s radio station.

Neil said: “He was extremely popular on the island to a point where half a dozen of his customers have taken on the bar and will continue to run it in his name.”

Alan is buried on the island. As well as his brother and sister, he leaves his son Olly, 22.

Friends are welcome to attend the memorial.