Meeting to discuss reduction in Bury St Edmunds bus service

A public meeting is due to be held on Friday (January 27) to discuss what can be done following changes made to Stephensons of Essex’s Breeze 2 service in Bury St Edmunds.

The service, which operates between the town centre and the Westley and Horinger estates, was reduced last week to an hourly operation between 9am and 2.30pm weekdays only.

A flyer advertising the meeting said: “We need to know your experience as bus users to help us work out how the present situation can be improved for the benefit of the Westley Estate and the Maltward Avenue/Starre Road area in particular.”

It will take place at the Westley Middle School site, in Oliver Road, from 7pm and will be chaired by Bury MP Jo Churchill.