Medieval trebuchet to star at West Stow

A replica medieval trebuchet is set to star at West Stow Anglo-Saxon Village this weekend.

Nicknamed ‘Gloria’, in part after pop singer Gloria Gaynor, and as a reference to Gynours, who were the siege engineers of their day, the circa 1200 to 1400 Century trebuchet has been given the green light to lay siege at the two-day Warriors Through Time event on September 17 and 18.

St Edmundsbury Heritage Service interns Rebecca Price and Holly Bee with Gloria the medieval trebuchet ANL-161209-155253001

Warriors Through Time offers visitors a rare chance to actually meet and talk to a multi-period timeline of more than 40 costumed warriors through the ages, as well those who supported them.

There will also be the chance to take part in futuristic laser combat, witness a ‘real’ WWI field hospital, as well as watch firing displays of historic weapons plus archery, face painting, crafts, and many other family-friendly activities.

Gloria will be hurling missiles (footballs) with a medieval siege crew, including Gynour - Finnvarr Gallowglass – and other besiegers on hand to explain the historic weapon’s pivotal and terrifying role in military history.

“Siege machines would wreak havoc by hurling rocks and stones, sharp wooden poles, burning sand, casks of burning oil, hay-bales, dead animals, bees nests, and even captured prisoners,” said Ashley Dyer of the Norwich and Norfolk Medieval Association.

“We will be demonstrating Gloria throughout the weekend and people can cheer her on while learning about the science and mathematics behind the siege machine.”

For more information, visit www.whatsonwestsuffolk.co.uk