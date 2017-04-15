Max is recognised by Prime Minister for his healthy eating campaign

A campaigner who embarked on a motorbike adventure to Africa to get children excited about eating fresh fruit and vegetables has been recognised by the Prime Minister.

Max MacGillivray, of Beyton, travelled more than 18,000 km across 18 countries from London to Cape Town on his trusty Triumph bike during the ‘Great Fruit Adventure’.

Together with dairy specialist Gareth Jones, they visited 48 fresh produce farmers and chronicled their journey online to show children where their fruit and vegetables come from.

In honour of his efforts, he has received the Points of Light award from Prime Minister Theresa May.

The accolade recognises outstanding individual volunteers.

In a letter to Max, Mrs May said: “Through The Great Fruit Adventure, you are inspiring thousands of children to learn about the benefits of fresh fruit and vegetables, helping them to develop healthier attitudes to eating.”

Max, who runs Redfox Executive Selection which is a recruitment business in the fresh produce sector in Fornham St Genevieve, said he was ‘honoured’ to receive the award.

“Seeing the ongoing issue of childhood obesity in the UK and internationally we knew we had to do something proactive to make a difference,” he said.

“Kids need to be educated in a fun and informed manner about making healthy eating choices and why they should eat more fantastic fresh produce.

“Without the support of the international fresh produce community and our great team, we would not have been able to complete the trip.

“We have so much more to show and create and present to kids, their schools and their families about healthy eating and fresh produce.

“To have this endorsement from the Prime Minster is going to accelerate our healthy eating cause enormously.”

Max has been visiting schools to talk about the adventure and is creating books for schools about fresh fruit’s journey from planting to plate.