Matt gets taste of the Top Gun life

West Suffolk’s action man MP Matt Hancock took to the skies Top Gun style as the guest of RAF Lakenheath’s 48th Fighter Wing.

After taking the ultimate selfie in a flying F-15’s rear seat, Matt said: “It was an enormous pleasure and privilege to spend the morning with the USAF 494th Fighter Squadron.

“It was certainly one of the most thrilling experiences of my life. I have huge admiration for these amazing pilots. The work they do and the risks they take to ensure our safety cannot be overestimated.

“I thankfully, kept it together, even when we were at 8G force. We went through the safety procedures many times over before we took off and I was warned that sickness might be an issue. But I’m glad to say it all went well.

“I loved riding in the Town Plate Race in Newmarket last year and this flight in an F-15 was also a once in a lifetime experience. I have been very lucky to have done both.”