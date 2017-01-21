‘Massive’ sinkhole closes road in Sudbury

A burst water main has caused a ‘massive’ sinkhole to open up in one of the main routes in and out of Sudbury.

Police were called at 8.37am yesterday to reports a ‘massive dip’ – 1ft deep and covering an area of 5sq ft – had opened up in Newton Road.

A spokeswoman for Anglian Water said: “A burst water main washed the soil away from underneath the road, that’s why this hole has opened up.”

It is expected to cause major traffic disruption next week with Newton Road likely to remain closed until the weekend as engineers work to fill the hole and resurface the road.

“We’re really sorry about this,” said the Anglian Water spokeswoman. “We will be working on site to get it repaired and reopened as soon as possible, but at the moment it’s looking like it will be closed throughout next week.”