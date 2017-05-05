MARKET MATTERS - David provides a welcome coffee on Bury St Edmunds market

Going from coffee giant to independant retailer gave David Porter a different caffeine boost.

The stallholder was a manager with global brand Starbucks and worked with the company for more than 10 years before swapping to work in the speciality coffee trade.

The Silver Oak Coffee company has been established since December 2013 and the micro roastery from Little Downham, just north of Ely, boasts an ‘enthusiasm for coffee’.

His stand has been situated in the market near Superdrug since October and is only there on Wednesdays.

They also sell their product on Ely Food and Craft Market as well as Cambridge Food Market and Mr Porter feels Bury stands in good company with them.

He said: “We were looking for an extra market to sell to and this is a good size market for us. Bury is one of the bigger and more popular ones in the area.”

Even though Brexit is not full completed yet, Mr Porter believes that the coffee business as a whole has already seen an impact.

He said: “Since last summer we have seen it, Brexit has driven the pound down so the exchange rate has been affected. Our green coffee beans are bought in dollars so the price has risen. We have already noticed a financial implication.”

Historically coffee producers have received a tough deal from large multi-national food corporations but with the growth of the speciality coffee market this has lead to a change in approach.

Specialist green bean buyers, like Silver Oak Coffee, can now deal directly with the farmers which ensures higher payments in return for higher quality and safer working practices for the farm workers. Mr Porter says these factors are important to a new culture in coffee drinking.

They select coffee beans from all around the world and roast them in small batches on a weekly basis to ensure all their customers receive the freshest taste,

The batch which makes it to the market on Wednesday is roasted the day before which Mr Porter feels gives their product an edge on his mainstream competitors and says this will give his company a good relationship with the market going forward.

He said: “Best days have to be rainy as people come here for a warm coffee, but equally we will have some great summer trade coming when we crack out the iced lattes. The good thing about this buisness is that we can adapt to the weather.”