March to commemorate freedom of the town

Around 100 submariners from HMS Vengeance will exercise their Freedom of the Borough on Sunday, Ocotber 22 as they parade through Bury St Edmunds.

Following a 17-year affiliation between Bury St Edmunds and HMS Vengeance, the ship and the town’s Sea Cadet unit were awarded the borough’s highest civic honour in May this year.

The parade will start from the Abbey Gardens at 2.30pm and march up Abbeygate Street to Charter Square. Here, the band will play and our Mayor will inspect the troops, before they march back to Angel Hill.