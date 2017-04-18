March of Witness through Bury St Edmunds attracts hundreds of people

Hundreds of people marked Easter with a march through Bury St Edmunds in an event involving churches in the town and the surrounding area.

The March of Witness on Good Friday began with a service at St Edmundsbury Cathedral followed by a procession involving 500 to 600 people through the town.

March of Witness in Bury St Edmunds PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Following a cross, they arrived at Cornhill where mime artist Steve Murray perfromed scenes from the crucifixion with explanation from the Rev Robert Green, of Garland Street Baptist Church.

There was also music by the Salvation Army.

The event was organised by Churches Together Bury St Edmunds and District.

Andrew Caldecott, part of the steering team for Churches Together, said: “It was superb and we couldn’t have wished for better.

“We’re talking about next year already.

“During Steve’s performance, the people were totally focused and very much in tune with what he was doing. It was very powerful.”

During the service at the cathedral, the Dean the Very Rev Dr Frances Ward led a prayer and soloist Ruth Marple sang ‘At The Cross’.

The Rev Elaine Colchin, from the United Reformed Church, gave a reading and Rev Canon Malcolm Rogers, of St Mary’s Church, led the final prayers.

For more pictures see Friday’s Bury Free Press newspaper.