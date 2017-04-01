Marathon and concert in aid of Suffolk West Citizens Advice

Suffolk West Citizens Advice has organised a concert as part of a series of fund-raisers in aid of the charity with one supporter even making his marathon debut.

The Suffolk Soul Singers, a 40-strong Ipswich-based choir, will perform for the first time in Bury St Edmunds with an uplifting night of soul, rock and gospel music at The Apex on April 23.

It is part of a new initiative for the Citizens Advice branch, in Bury, which is organising a number of events this year to support its work.

Meanwhile, financial planner Tim Page is going the extra mile for the charity when he takes on the London Marathon.

Jane Ballard, manager of Suffolk West Citizens Advice, said they want to grow the public perception of the services they offer to the community and to the businesses in and around our town.

She said: “Not only does Citizens Advice offer advice to individuals across a wide range of subjects including benefit entitlement, money advice, housing, employment and consumer isssues, but it provides free practical help in reducing household costs, and information on other local activitities and assistance available.

“We’re much more than just an advice centre. We’re a key resource in the community helping to support individuals and families, so that in times of difficulty they have somewhere to turn to for help and support ensuring that they can continue to live and work without the worries and issues that often challenge us.”

The charity organised a Chinese New Year Dinner at West Suffolk College in January and is planning special interest dinners in Bury and Haverhill.

Mr Page, of financial planning firm Page Russell Ltd, at Forbes Business Centre, in Kempson Way, has been busy training for the London Marathon, which is on April 23.

It is his first marathon and he says he is ‘excited but quite daunted’ by the impending challenge.

The 44-year-old, of Bury, has been determined to keep going despite a painful tendon injury, which delayed the start of training by about three weeks.

“However, I’m now at the point where I know I can do it. But I’m absolutely shattered. Running 40 to 50 miles week after week is tough,” Mr Page said.

“I spend my working day giving advice and helping people to plan for a secure future, so raising money for the CAB was a logical step.”

To sponsor him, visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/TimPage3

For tickets to the Suffolk Soul Singers show, visit www.theapex.co.uk