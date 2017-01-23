Man whose death is focus of murder investigation died as a result of a head injury, inquest told

A man whose death is the focus of a murder investigation died as a result of a head injury, an inquest has been told.

Kevin Turnbull, 52, was found dead by an ambulance crew called to an address in Samuel Street Walk, Bury St Edmunds, on the Nowton Estate on September 14 last year.

Today an inquest at Ipswich was told that Mr Turnbull, of Thomas’s Way, Great Whelnetham, who worked as a production manager, appeared to have fallen down the stairs.

A post mortem examination to establish the cause of his death was conducted by Home Office pathologist Dr Nat Carey, said Assistant Suffolk Coroner Nigel Parsley.

Mr Parsley adjourned the inquest until May to allow further enquiries to be completed.

Following Mr Turnbull’s death, a man, 51, and a woman, 35, from Bury, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

The pair are due to answer bail tomorrow.