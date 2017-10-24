Man who stabbed girl in Lakenheath detained under Mental Health Act

A man who stabbed a schoolgirl in Lakenheath has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Neil Rolph, 48, stabbed the girl’s stomach and then used the knife to injure himself, Ipswich Crown Court heard today.

Andrew Thompson, prosecuting, said when police arrived on the scene last December they found Rolph covered in blood and his speech was rambling.

The girl, who Mr Thompson said appeared to have been attacked for no reason, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, for treatment and has since made a full recovery.

Rolph, who lived in Lakenheath at the time of the attack, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The court heard Rolph had been diagnosed as suffering from schizoaffective disorder and needed to be detained for treatment by mental health professionals.

Judge Rupert Overbury directed that Rolph be detained indefinitely in hospital under the Mental Health Act for the protection of the public.

+The Mayo Clinic says: “Schizoaffective disorder is a mental disorder in which a person experiences a combination of schizophrenia symptoms, such as hallucinations or delusions, and mood disorder symptoms, such as depression or mania.”