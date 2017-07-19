Man who died in collision in Bury St Edmunds is named

Have your say

A 27-year-old man who died following a road traffic collision in Bury St Edmunds has been named as Alexander Beck from Sheffield.

Police were called at 2.40am on Friday, July 14, to a report that a blue Peugeot 306 had collided with a pedestrian on the westbound carriageway of the A14, between junctions 43 and 42.

Ambulance crews and a volunteer doctor from the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service also attended, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Peugeot was unharmed.

The road was closed for a collision investigation to take place and reopened at around 7.15am.

Any witnesses - including other motorists in the area at the time who may have dash cam footage - are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference CAD 27 of July 14.