Man who assaulted ex-girlfriend was grieving over his mother’s death

A man who assaulted his ex-partner from a ‘toxic’ relationship was at the time grieving over the death of his mother, a court has heard.

Darran Aldis, 37, of Starre Road, Bury, had stepped in when his ex-partner, Amanda Meen, became involved in an argument with another woman at a bar in the town centre on August 12.

Today, Ipswich Crown Court was told that later at his home he subjected her to shoving and barging and pushed her towards the stair bannister.

Prosecutor Joe Bird said that Miss Meen had feared that Aldis, who was holding a kitchen knife with a serrated blade at the time, had been attempting to push her over the bannister. She was able to leave the property but had suffered bruising.

Aldis was sentenced to two months in prison but Judge Rupert Overbury said he would be released immediately because of the amount of time he had already spent in custody.

Judge Overbury also made a restraining order banning any direct or indirect contact with Miss Meen or going to anywhere she was residing for the next two years. Aldis was warned that breaching this could result in an immediate prison sentence of up to five years.

Appearing for Aldis, Daniel Taylor said his client and Miss Meen had previously been in a ‘toxic’ relationship for eight years but had parted last year.

He also said that while Aldis, who was drinking and hoped to re-start the relationship, was holding a knife, he did not point it at Miss Meen or threaten her with it.

“The incident is really the final act in what at times has been a tumultous and volatile relationship,” said Mr Taylor.

“The tragedy is that a matter of weeks before this incident, Mr Aldis lost his mother to cancer. By his own admission this caused him to hit rock bottom.”

The court heard that in 2014 Aldis appeared in court charged with battery following an assault on Miss Meen and was given a community order.

Sentencing Aldis, who appeared via a video link from Norwich prison, Judge Overbury told him: “You are going to have to learn that domestic violence is treated seriously by the courts.

“I accept that at the time of this offence you were caught up in an emotional state. Were it not for that you probably would not have reacted in the way that you did.”

For the most recent offence Aldis pleaded guilty to common assault.