Man taken to hospital with serious leg injury after fall in Bury

A man was taken to hospital after suffering a serious leg injury in a fall in Bury St Edmunds.
The East of England Ambulance Service and a Magpas Air Ambulance rapid response car were called to an address, off Cannon Street, in the early hours of this morning.
A man, believed to be aged in his 80s, was treated at the scene for a serious leg injury following a fall.
He was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment.
