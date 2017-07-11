Man steals ‘large amount of cash’ from Mundford home

Police are appealing for help in tracing a man who stole an undisclosed amount of cash from a property in Mundford.

The man offered to carry out work on the property in The Lammas at about 9.45am yesterday (July 10).

He claimed to have completed the work and, while one of the occupants went to inspect it, took a ‘large amount of cash’ and left. On further inspection his work was also found to be substandard.

The man is described as white, aged in his late 50s, approximately 6ft 2in tall, with short brown hair, wearing a blue chequered shirt and beige trousers.

Anyone who may have seen him in the area around the time of this incident, or has any other information about it, should contact DC Ellie Knul at Thetford CID on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.