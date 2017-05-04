Man stabbed in Sudbury

A man was stabbed in Sudbury this morning with a road cordoned off while police investigate.

Police were called today by the East of England Ambulance Service to reports that a man had been assaulted in East Street.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Police said: “Officers quickly attended the scene and are now investigating the circumstances of the incident. A police cordon will remain at the location.

“It is reported that the man has suffered a single stab wound to his back. He has been taken to hospital by air ambulance and is thought to be in a stable condition at this time.”

Any witnesses or anybody with any information are asked to call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 184 of today 4 May.