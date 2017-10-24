Man sparked armed police operation in campaign against ex partner

A man who waged a campaign of false allegations against his ex partner has been jailed.

Steven Webb, 46, sparked an armed police operation in which his former partner and members of her family were led from a house at gunpoint while a search for an alleged shooting victim at the property in Ousden took place.

Today (Tuesday) Ipswich Crown Court heard that the incident on September 9, 2015, which began with an anonymous 999 call, was soon dismissed by police as a malicious hoax.

Two days later Victoria Hardiman was able to confirm to officers that the voice making the 999 call from a phone box at The Green, in Ashley, was that of Webb, her former partner.

On December 1, 2015, an anonymous report was made to police using the Crimestoppers website that Victoria Hardiman had stabbed her ex boyfriend which was also quickly found to be a hoax.

Mr Wilson told the court that 12 days later another anonymous 999 call reported that there was a dead body in a silver car parked on the driveway of a property in Front Street, Ousden.

Police attended and found nothing wrong but later the caller contacted police to say they had been too slow in arriving and the body, claimed to be that of Ms Hardiman’s ex boyfriend, had been moved and buried.

Again, Ms Hardiman was able to identify Webb’s voice from the 999 call and that was backed up by a forensic speech analyst.

The final of the four offences to which Webb pleaded guilty was in May 2016 when he set up a fake Facebook profile in the name of Ms Hardiman and used it to post bogus messages referring to him.

In one message Webb - claiming to be Ms Hardiman - wrote: “Lucky I haven’t had you killed. I always get what I want.”

Mr Wilson said the first that Ms Hardiman knew about the fake profile was when she was contacted by police after Webb reported the comments to them.

The court heard that experts were able to trace the source of the fake profile back to Webb, of Newmarket Road, Ashley, who was arrested but declined to answer any questions.

Webb had previously been in a relationship with Ms Hardiman until they split up.

Mr Wilson said: “It seems that the defendant had taken that very much to heart and as a result engaged in a number of malicious acts that were designed to bring about a great deal of distress to Victoria Hardiman.

Prior the the offences for which Webb was today (Tuesday) sentenced, he had been issued with a formal warning by police to desist from sending letters and messages to Ms Hardiman.

Webb, who pleaded guilty to two offences of making false 999 calls, one of making a false report to Crimestoppers and one of sending malicious messages via Facebook, was jailed for a total of two years.

In a victim impact statement, Ms Hardiman told Judge David Goodin that Webb subjected her to ‘ruthless and cruel mental torment’ which affected many areas of her life.

Judge Goodin also granted a restraining order prohibiting Webb from making any contact with Ms Hardiman.

Appearing for Webb, Archie McKay said his client accepted that his conduct amounted to a campaign but all the hoax allegations had been destined to fail.