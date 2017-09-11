Man seriously hurt after car leaves A11 at Red Lodge

The A11 was closed yesterday afternoon following a road traffic collision on at Red Lodge yesterday.

Police were contacted by the East of England Ambulance Service just before 2.50pm to reports a blue Fiat car had left the southbound carriageway and hit a tree.

The driver, a man in his 60s, sustained serious injuries and was flown by air ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

His woman passenger, in her 50s, sustained minor injuries and was assessed by paramedics but did not require hospital treatment.

Witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, including drivers with dash cam footage, are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting CAD 221 of September 10.