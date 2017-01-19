Man released on bail and taken into care of health professionals following Crowfield incident

A 42-year-old man arrested following an incident in Crowfield has been released on police bail and taken into the care of health professionals.

Officers were called at 11.15pm on Monday, January 16 to concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

A large police presence remained in the village until yesterday afternoon, Wednesday 18 January, when at around 3.30pm the man left the house and was arrested on suspicion of making threats and possession of a firearm.

A total of four firearms have been recovered in relation to the incident.

The man was taken into police custody, where following an assessment this afternoon, Thursday 19 January, he has been taken into the care of health professionals.

He will remain on police bail.