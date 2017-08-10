Man on drink and drugs left pensioner with ‘catastrophic’ injuries

A Bury St Edmunds man has been jailed for two years for attacking a pensioner in his own home with ‘catastrophic consequences’.

Colin Davey, 33, of Springfield Road, assaulted the 70-year-old at a flat in Ipswich on January 22 last year.

Yesterday at Ipswich Crown Court, Davey pleaded guilty to assault inflicting grievous bodily harm on Colin Davis.

The court heard how Mr Davis may have lain at his flat in Wilberforce Street, Ipswich, for about seven hours before being discovered by a neighbour.

Charles Myatt, prosecuting, said Mr Davis suffered facial bruising, there was dried blood on his face and he was spitting up blood.

The door to Mr Davis’ flat was found forced open.

Despite his injuries, Mr Davis was able to name Davey as his attacker and which resulted in his arrest, the court heard.

Mr Myatt said that Mr Davis suffered a life-changing brain injury in the attack.

Appearing for Davey, Joanne Eley said he accepted the attack would have not happened if he had been sober and not under the influence of drugs.

Miss Eley said Davey had drunk eight cans of beer and taken 14 Valium tablets.

Jailing Davey, Mr Recorder Gerard Pounder told him that the attack had ‘catastrophic’ consequences for his victim.