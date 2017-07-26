Man killed in Mendlesham A140 crash named

Have your say

A man who died after an accident in Mendlesham yesterday has been formally named as 43-year-old Colin Fisk from Kesgrave.

Police were alerted to the A140 near Brockford at 11.20am to reports of a three-vehicle crash between two lorries and a Renault Megane.

Ambulance and fire crews were also in attendance but Mr Fisk, the driver of the car, died at the scene.

His seven-year-old passenger, his daughter, was airlifted to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital with a suspected broken collar bone.

Both lorry drivers sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital by land ambulance.

A man, aged 50, remains in custody after being arrested yesterday evening on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The road was closed for a collision investigation and reopened at around 6:25am this morning.

Any witnesses, including other motorists in the area at the time who may have dash cam footage, are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting CAD 108 of July 25.