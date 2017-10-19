Man jailed over Suffolk’s biggest cocaine seizure is told to hand over more money

A judge has increased the amount that a man arrested following Suffolk’s biggest ever seizure of cocaine has to hand over.

Frederick Colverson, 59, was jailed for 25 years in 2012 at Ipswich Crown Court after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs from a warehouse in Brandon.

Following his jailing, an investigation found that Colverson benefitted £2.6 million from his crimes but he had only £377,756 in available assets.

Today (Thursday) Judge John Devaux was told that specialist financial investigators who had continued to look into Colverson’s affairs had now identified a further £2,500 which was his.

Judge Devaux ordered that the newly discovered assets should be added to the confiscation order made in September 2015, meaning Colverson now faces a bill for £382,256.

Colverson was arrested when Suffolk police officers, working with other agencies, uncovered £34 million worth of cocaine hidden in boxes of pineapples at a warehouse in Highbury Road, Brandon in 2011. At the time of his arrest, Colverson, of Tower Hamlets, London, was unemployed.