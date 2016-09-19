Man jailed for sexually assaulting girls in Stowmarket

A man has been found guilty of sexually abusing two schoolgirls while he was helping to babysit them in Stowmarket 30 years ago.

Nicholas Tilley, 47, of Fulbourn, Cambridge, had denied three offences of indecent assault but was found guilty by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (September 15).

Judge David Goodin sentenced Tilley to seven and a half years imprisonment and ordered him to sign the sexual offenders’ register indefinitely.

Prosecuting, Lindsay Cox said the offences took place in the late 1980s at addresses in Stowmarket when Tilley, who was staying in the town after working for a travelling funfair, was babysitting with his then girlfriend.

The jury heard from one victim, now a woman in her 30s, who said she was about seven years old when Tilley indecently touched her while she was in her bedroom.

The girl said she had not realised at the time that what was happening was wrong and Tilley had told her it was ‘their secret’.

It was in 2014 that the woman finally went to the police.

They launched an investigation which resulted in a second victim of Tilley’s coming forward, said Mr Cox.

Giving evidence, the second girl, who was about 11 at the time, said Tilley came into her bedroom and placed his hand under the covers to touch her on the chest.

The girl said she realised what was taking place but did not want Tilley to know and had said nothing.

Tilley, giving evidence, denied all the allegations and said he was unable to explain why the girls had made them.

The court heard that Tilley was convicted of child sex offences in 2008 at Cambridge Crown Court.

He was found guilty then of two offences of sexual assault on a six-year-old girl and possessing and making indecent images of children.