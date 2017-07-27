Man jailed for firing air gun at car in Bury St Edmunds

A man who used an air gun to fire pellets at a car in Bury St Edmunds has been jailed.

Declan Upton, 23, carried out the attack in January after discovering text messages from the owner of the car on his partner’s mobile phone, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Upton, of Warren Road, Bury St Edmunds, told police that he fired at the Honda Civic in a rear car park off Eagle Walk because he had been upset about the text messages.

The court heard that the owner of the car arrived in the car park to see a man firing at his vehicle from across the roof of another car in what was described as ‘gangster style’.

Appearing for Upton, Marcus Croskill said the man who owned the car had himself appeared in court for asaulting Upton.

Upton, who pleaded guilty to possession of an imitation firearm in a public place, causing criminal damage and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence was jailed for 10 months by Judge John Devaux.