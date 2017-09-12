Man jailed after three attempted burglaries in Bury St Edmunds

A 43-year-old man has been jailed for four years after admitting attempted burglary in Bury St Edmunds.

Neil Charles, of Beaumont Close, attempted to break into two homes in the town between March 2 and 31.

Charles was arrested on 31 March after unwittingly triggering a doorbell camera when attempting to break into a home in Horsecroft Road.

Although there was no trace of Charles on police arrival, he was identified from the footage and later arrested at his home and taken to the Police Investigation Centre.

He was shown the recording during his interview with detectives and admitted he had attempted to break into the home on two occasions, on March 24 and March 31.

Following inquiries into an attempted burglary in Fountains Road on March 2, Charles was charged with three counts of attempted burglary.

Charles appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, where he was sentenced to four years’ jail.

Inspector Craig Brett said: “This case really illustrates the value of cameras as crime reduction devices. There are a number of smart technology products available today that are not only affordable but can help deter and detect a burglar.”