Man jailed after admitting 22 thefts and burglaries in Stowmarket and Ipswich

A 28-year-old man has been jailed after admitting a series of thefts from vehicles in Stowmarket and home burglaries in Ipswich.

Marcus McKenzie, of no fixed abode, in Ipswich, was arrested after he was detained by a householder who found him in a bedroom at his home, in Kipling Road, Ipswich, in January.

He was charged with two home burglaries in Ipswich to which he pleaded guilty.

McKenzie later admitted 20 further offences including five more home burglaries, two burglaries of other buildings, seven thefts from vehicles, five theft from shop offences and a fraud incident.

In the thefts from vehicles in Stowmarket, he stole bank cards and cash from a car parked in Yellowhammer Close, in December.

He also took a mobile phone and wallet from a car in Swift Drive in November.

McKenzie stole wallets after breaking into a Mercedes car in Temple Road and a Vauxhall van in Woodfield Lane in November.

It’s estimated he stole more than £7,400 worth of items in the incidents with about £1,800 worth recovered.

Police are reminding residents to secure their homes, cars and vans and to remove valuables from vehicles before leaving them unattended.

Det Con Duncan Etchells said: “It was the prompt and brave actions of a member of the public who managed to detain him as he burgled his home which led to officers being able to carry out the work to detect the further crimes.”

McKenzie was jailed for three years and six months.