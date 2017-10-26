Man in his 60s is pushed by stranger while walking dog in Brandon

A man in his 60s was pushed in a seemingly unprovoked attack while walking his dogs on Sunday in Brandon Country Park.

The assault took place at around 12.30pm when the man was approached by three individuals - a man, a woman and a teenage boy - who used threatening behaviour towards him.

The man, who is described as around 5ft 10in tall, of stocky build, with stubble and wearing a red anorak with the hood up, pushed him several times.

The woman is described as approximately 5ft 3in tall, with black hair and wearing a tweed jacket, while the boy is thought to be around 16 years old and had short hair.

The three people, who were all white, were also walking two pugs.

Police believe that a number of other people were in the park at the time and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact the Forest Heath Neighbourhood Response Team at Mildenhall Police Station on 101 quoting reference 68843/17.