Man in court over two armed robbery incidents in Bury St Edmunds

A man has appeared in court in connection with two armed robbery incidents at businesses in Bury St Edmunds.

Matthew Eke, 39, of Ashwell Road, Bury, was arrested and charged following the incidents at All Over Beauty, in West Road, and a store, in Glastonbury Road.

In the first incident on Wednesday, September 14 at about 7.25pm, a man wearing a bandana over his face went into All Over Beauty holding what appeared to be a gun inside a plastic bag.

He took an amount of cash after demanding money from the till and ran off in the direction of Westbury Avenue.

Then on Saturday, September 17 at around 2.40pm, a man wearing a mask went into a store, in Glastonbury Road, with what was purported to be a gun inside a bag.

The victim refused to hand over any money and the suspect ran away.

Police were called and about 20 minutes later arrested Eke in connection with the incident.

He was charged with robbery and possessing an imitation firearm in relation to the the All Over Beauty incident.

In respect of the Glastonbury Road store, Eke was charged with attempted robbery and another count of possessing an imitation firearm.

He was also charged with two counts of theft in connection with two stolen Dyson vacuums following incidents at Sainsbury’s, in Bedingfeld Way, on September 6 and 14.

Eke appeared at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Monday and was remanded in custody to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on October 17.