Man ignored calls from family before death on A14

A dozen unanswered calls of concern for a man who died on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds were found on his phone, an inquest heard.

Alexander Beck, 27, was in a collision with a car on the westbound carriageway early on July 14.

The inquest today at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich was told Mr Beck, from Sheffield, was struck by the front nearside of a car doing 70mph.

When police examined Mr Beck’s phone they found 12 unanswered calls expressing concern about him, some from his mother.

The inquest was adjourned until December for reports.