Man found guilty of touching himself indecently near schoolgirls in Gislingham

A man has been convicted of touching himself indecently in front of a group of schoolgirls in Gislingham.

Dominic Smith, 26, had denied the charge, but on Thursday was found guilty following a trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

The court heard allegations that Smith had twice been seen touching himself indecently near Gislingham playing field in view of young girls.

Smith was charged with two offences of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child aged under 13.

The court heard the charges related to incidents on May 17 and May 19 last year.

At the time Smith, now of Farm Meadow, School Road, Elmswell, was living with his girlfriend in Gislingham.

Giving evidence, Smith denied having done anything wrong and told the jury he had never indecently touched himself in public.

After the jury returned the two guilty verdicts, Judge John Devaux told Smith he would continue to be granted bail until he returns to court for sentencing later this month.