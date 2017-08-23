Man found dead in Bury St Edmunds was stabbed 65 times, inquest told

A man found dead at his home had been stabbed 65 times, an inquest has heard.

The body of Geoffrey Caton, 57, was found at his home in Cumberland Avenue, Bury St Edmunds by police on the evening of July 20.

Today (Wednesday) at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich, an inquest into Mr Caton’s death was formally opened by Suffolk Coroner Dr Peter Dean.

The inquest heard that a post mortem examination conducted by a Home Office pathologist Dr Ben Swift showed that Mr Caton died as a result of multiple stab wounds to the chest which caused hypobulemic shock.

Mr Caton also sustained injuries to his head, body and arms including defensive injuries.

Suffolk Coroner Dr Dean said reports indicated that ‘serious force’ had been involved in the attack on Mr Caton.

In a statement, Detective Inspector Carl Nightingale said that a murder investigation had been launched by the Suffolk police major incident unit.

Dr Dean adjourned the inquest until December.

A 43-year-old man, Mourad Belarbi, of Lake Avenue, Bury, is currently remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of Mr Caton.

He is due to stand trial in January at a hearing expected to last for up to two weeks.