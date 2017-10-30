Man faces charges in connection with Coddenham fatal collision

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal collision in Coddenham last year.

Josh Caines of Kingshill Road, Swindon has today, been charged with causing death by careless driving whilst unfit due to excess alcohol.

Police were called on October 15 at 11.10 am, to reports of a single vehicle crash on Church Road, where they found a man in a Mini which was off the road. The passenger in the car, Ben Fulcher, 21, from Needham Market, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Caines is due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on November 27.