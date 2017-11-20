Man dies in two vehicle collision in Croxton

A man has died following a two vehicle collision in Croxton last night.

A silver Vauxhall Astra, travelling towards Thetford, and a blue Volvo C70, travelling in the opposite direction, were involved in a collision on the A1075 at about 11.50pm.

The male driver of the Astra, aged in his 30s, died at the scene.

The female driver of the Volvo suffered serious injuries and the male passenger in the same vehicle suffered slight injuries.

Both remain at West Suffolk Hospital at this time.

The road was closed whilst emergency services attended, however it was reopened at about 4.30am today (Monday, November 20).

Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses particularly anyone who saw the driving manner of either vehicle prior to the incident.

They should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101.