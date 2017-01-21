Man dies in crash on A14 at Creeting St Mary

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the westbound carriageway of the A14 at Creeting St Mary.

Police were called around 7.15pm yesterday (January 20) to reports a car had collided with a lorry close to the A140 Beacon Hill junction.

Both vehicles caught fire and a man, believed to be the driver of the car, died at the scene.

The road was closed until 3am and diversions were put in place while an investigation got underway.

Police are investigating what happened and are asking anyone who may have seen the crash to call the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Suffolk Police on 101.