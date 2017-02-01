Man dies following collision in Brettenham

A man who suffered serious injuries following a collision in Brettenham last month has died.

The incident was at about 11pm on Wednesday, January 11 on the A1066 near to Nursery Lane when a red BMW 5 Series travelling from Diss towards Thetford, left the roadside and collided with a tree.

The driver, a man aged in his 60s, suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he died on Saturday, January 28.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Team (SCIT) continue with their enquiries into the crash.

Anyone with information should contact the SCIT at Wymondham on 101.